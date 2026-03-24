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Derion Kendrick News: Inks one-year deal in Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Kendrick signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Kendrick kicked off the 2025 campaign handling a depth role with Seattle, but he was waived after 10 regular-season appearances and then claimed by the Rams, playing five more games with Los Angeles. This offseason, the cornerback and special-teamer will compete for a reserve gig in Dallas.

Derion Kendrick
Dallas Cowboys
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