Derion Kendrick News: Inks one-year deal in Dallas
Kendrick signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Kendrick kicked off the 2025 campaign handling a depth role with Seattle, but he was waived after 10 regular-season appearances and then claimed by the Rams, playing five more games with Los Angeles. This offseason, the cornerback and special-teamer will compete for a reserve gig in Dallas.
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