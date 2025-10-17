Davis has been sidelined for the Chargers' last three games due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice all week, and his status for Week 7 may not be known until the Chargers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. The 2023 fourth-rounder was primarily deployed on special teams as a returner prior to his injury, and those duties would likely be handled by rookie fifth-rounder KeAndre Lambert-Smith and practice squad running back Nyheim Hines if Davis is not cleared to return.