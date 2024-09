Derius Davis Injury: Downgrades to DNP

Davis (hamstring) did not participate in Thursday's practice session.

The fact that Davis' practice participation has decreased doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Chiefs. He will have one more chance Friday to practice in at least a limited capacity. If Davis cannot play Sunday, Ladd McConkey would be a leading candidate to handle kickoff and punt return duties for the Chargers.