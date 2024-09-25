Derius Davis Injury: Limited Wednesday

Davis (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Davis took one carry for eight yards and accumulated 42 return yards during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, but it appears he sustained a hamstring injury in the process. The third-year wideout's participation Thursday and Friday will provide a better indication of his potential Week 4 availability. If he's unable to suit up, expect Ladd McConkey to serve as the Chargers' top return man.