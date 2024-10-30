Derius Davis Injury: Returns to practice Wednesday
Davis (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant on the Chargers' injury report Wednesday.
Davis has been sidelined for the Chargers' last two regular-season games due to a hamstring injury. He wasn't able to practice all of last week, so his ability to return to the field Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is a step in the right direction. Davis will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now