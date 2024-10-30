Derius Davis Injury: Returns to practice Wednesday

Davis (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant on the Chargers' injury report Wednesday.

Davis has been sidelined for the Chargers' last two regular-season games due to a hamstring injury. He wasn't able to practice all of last week, so his ability to return to the field Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is a step in the right direction. Davis will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against Cleveland.