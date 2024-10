Davis (hamstring) did not practice Friday and is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.

Davis has been unable to practice all week due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the Chargers' loss to the Cardinals on Monday. If Davis is indeed inactive for Sunday's contest, Ladd McConkey would likely serve as the Chargers' kickoff and punt returner, though the latter is listed as questionable due to a hip injury.