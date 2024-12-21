Derius Davis News: First TD of season

Davis lost three yards on his only carry and also caught two passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in the 34-27 win over the Broncos on Thursday.

Davis' first touchdown of the season came on a blown assignment as the speedy receiver took advantage of a defender cheating too far up on a simple checkdown route and immediately exploded down the sideline for a relative easy 19-yard touchdown reception. The second-year wideout is effectively an end-around gadget player as he's played 10 or fewer offensive snaps in six of the past eight games.