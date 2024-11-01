Derius Davis News: Set to return Week 9

Davis (hamstring) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's battle against the Browns.

Davis missed Weeks 7 and 8 due to a hamstring issue, but he was able to log an LP/LP/FP progression during practice this week. That will set him up to return to action Sunday versus Cleveland. Davis has just one catch on two targets for eight yards through five games this season, so his biggest impact could be on special teams, as he returns both kickoffs and punts for Los Angeles.