D'Ernest Johnson headshot

D'Ernest Johnson Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Johnson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Johnson played through his hamstring issue in the Jaguars' Week 10 loss to the Vikings, failing to record a stat across just four offensive snaps. The 28-year-old running back will likely continue playing through the issue in Jacksonville's Week 11 matchup against the Lions unless it worsens over the course of the week.

D'Ernest Johnson
Jacksonville Jaguars
