D'Ernest Johnson Injury: Limited Wednesday
Johnson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Johnson played through his hamstring issue in the Jaguars' Week 10 loss to the Vikings, failing to record a stat across just four offensive snaps. The 28-year-old running back will likely continue playing through the issue in Jacksonville's Week 11 matchup against the Lions unless it worsens over the course of the week.
