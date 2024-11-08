Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
D'Ernest Johnson headshot

D'Ernest Johnson Injury: Questionable for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Johnson (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.

Johnson likely sustained a hamstring injury during practice this week and is now in jeopardy of missing Jacksonville's Week 10 game. He practiced in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday, but if he's unable to play through the pain Sunday, expect Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby to handle all of the Jaguars' running back duties.

D'Ernest Johnson
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now