D'Ernest Johnson Injury: Questionable for Week 10
Johnson (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.
Johnson likely sustained a hamstring injury during practice this week and is now in jeopardy of missing Jacksonville's Week 10 game. He practiced in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday, but if he's unable to play through the pain Sunday, expect Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby to handle all of the Jaguars' running back duties.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now