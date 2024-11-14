Fantasy Football
D'Ernest Johnson Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Johnson (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Johnson has opened the week with back-to-back limited practices due to a hamstring injury, and unless he logs a DNP on Friday, he's expected to play through the issue against the Lions on Sunday. Johnson didn't record a stat across four offensive snaps in Week 10 against the Vikings, and in the two games prior he logged just three carries for nine yards. However, Johnson could see an increased workload in Week 11 if backup running back Tank Bigsby (ankle) is unable to play.

