D'Ernest Johnson Injury: Working through hamstring injury
Johnson (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Johnson may have picked up a hamstring during practice Wednesday or Thursday. His participation in Friday's session will provide clarity on his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Johnson has served as the Jaguars' No. 3 running back this season behind Travis Etienne (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (ankle).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now