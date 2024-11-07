Fantasy Football
D'Ernest Johnson Injury: Working through hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Johnson (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Johnson may have picked up a hamstring during practice Wednesday or Thursday. His participation in Friday's session will provide clarity on his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Johnson has served as the Jaguars' No. 3 running back this season behind Travis Etienne (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (ankle).

D'Ernest Johnson
Jacksonville Jaguars
