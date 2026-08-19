D'Ernest Johnson headshot

D'Ernest Johnson News: Adds depth to Tennessee backfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Johnson agreed to a one-year contract with the Titans on Wednesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Tennessee marks the fifth NFL stop for the 30-year-old running back, who has previously spent time in the Browns, Jaguars, Ravens and Patriots organizations. He's averaged a respectable 4.4 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per reception over 103 career games and is also capable of contributing as a kickoff returner. He'll give the Titans some healthy depth in the backfield for the duration of the preseason while the likes of Tony Pollard (undisclosed), Nick Singleton (foot) and Kalel Mullings (hip) continue to nurse injuries, but Johnson will still face an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster.

D'Ernest Johnson
Tennessee Titans
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