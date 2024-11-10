D'Ernest Johnson News: Cleared to play Sunday

Johnson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Johnson was added to the Jaguars' injury report Thursday and was a limited participant in the team's final two practices of the week, but the hamstring issue won't keep him from playing Sunday. He'll be available as a third option out of the backfield behind Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, with most of Johnson's usage likely to come on passing downs. Etienne made his return from a two-game absence in last week's loss to the Eagles, and Johnson consequently saw his snap share drop to 22 percent, his lowest since Week 5.