Johnson rushed two times for zero yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Texans.

Johnson played 12 of the Jaguars 58 offensive snaps in the contest, behind both Travis Etienne (30) and Tank Bigsby (17). With such limited playing time and touches, the 28-year-old does not hold much fantasy value as the Jaguars third-string running back. Johnson and the Jaguars will square off against the Colts in Week 5.