Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
D'Ernest Johnson headshot

D'Ernest Johnson News: Reverts to No. 3 role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Johnson carried twice for six yards and failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Eagles.

The 28-year-old played 13 offensive snaps as Jacksonville's backfield returned to full strength, though that was only slightly less playing time than starter Travis Etienne saw in his return from two-game absence. Johnson should continue to see sporadic opportunities as the Jaguars' depth back while Etienne and Tank Bigsby remain healthy.

D'Ernest Johnson
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now