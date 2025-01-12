D'Ernest Johnson News: Small role in Week 18

Johnson carried two times for 26 yards and caught one of two targets for zero yards during the Jaguars' Week 18 loss to the Colts.

The 28-year-old received his first carries since Week 11 but played just 12 offensive snaps in the season finale. Johnson finished the season with 32 carries for 143 yards and 12 receptions for 96 yards in 14 contests. He's set to hit free agency during the offseason, and there will likely be limited openings in Jacksonville since Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby and Keilan Robinson are all under contract for 2025.