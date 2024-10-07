D'Ernest Johnson News: Three touches Week 5

Johnson rushed once for one yard and caught two of three targets for nine yards during Sunday's 37-34 win against the Colts.

Jacksonville split playing time in the backfield fairly evenly, as Johnson played 13 offensive snaps compared to 23 for Tank Bigsby and 22 for Travis Etienne. Bigsby has taken hold of a larger role as the season has progressed, with he and Etienne now appearing to be in a timeshare. Johnson remains locked in as the No. 3 tailback and likely won't have a significant role if the other two can stay healthy.