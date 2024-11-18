D'Ernest Johnson News: Two touches in blowout loss
Johnson carried twice for three yards during Sunday's 52-6 loss to the Lions.
The 28-year-old suited up after being considered questionable with a hamstring injury, and he played just 27 percent of the offensive snaps. Johnson has five carries for 12 yards and one reception for 20 yards over the past four games, and he isn't likely to be significantly involved in the offense while Travis Etienne is healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now