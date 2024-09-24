Derrick Barnes Injury: Officially placed on IR

The Lions placed Barnes (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Barnes will miss at least Detroit's next four games due to a knee injury sustained in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Cardinals. Coach Dan Campbell alluded to a significant recovery timetable for Barnes, so it's possible the starting linebacker could be out longer. Malcolm Rodriguez played a season-high 87 percent of defensive snaps Week 3 and figures to continue handling an expanded role versus the Seahawks on Sunday.