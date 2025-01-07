Derrick Barnes Injury: Won't return this season

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he does not expect Barnes (knee) to return from IR during the playoffs, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Barnes landed on IR back in Week 3 due to a knee injury, and while it initially appeared he could make a push to retake the field late in the playoffs, the fourth-year linebacker will instead turn his full attention toward the 2025 campaign. He's slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.