Derrick Brown Injury: Not playing Saturday

Brown (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Brown's knee soreness has become a persistent issue. The Panthers will likely give the defensive end as much time as he needs, as the team cannot afford to lose another starting defensive lineman. Nic Scourton's (knee) season-ending injury still looms over the unit, so any additional injuries will be a big dent to the team's depth.