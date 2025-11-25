Harmon played his normal allotment of defensive snaps in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears, recording four tackles (two solo) on 48 percent of the downs. The rookie defensive tackle may have tweaked his knee at some point along the way, though Tomlin indicated that Harmon's latest injury is unrelated to the MCL sprain that he sustained during the preseason, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. Esezi Otomewo could end up seeing increased reps along Pittsburgh's defensive line while Harmon is sidelined for at least one game.