Derrick Harmon News: Unnoteworthy rookie campaign

Harmon recorded 27 total tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed and a fumble recovery over 12 games during the 2025 regular season.

Harmon opened the season on the sidelines after suffering a sprained MCL in late August, but he was only forced to miss two contests. The 2025 first-round pick then hit the ground running, securing seven total takedowns, including 2.0 sacks, over his first three games. Harmon then became somewhat of background character on the Steelers' defense for the rest of the regular season, ultimately missing three more contests with a separate knee injury in late November and early December. The defensive lineman did leave his mark on Pittsburgh's 30-6 loss to the Texans in the wild-card round though, notching six tackles, one which was a sack. Harmon will enter the 2026 campaign looking to make a second-year leap with the Steelers.