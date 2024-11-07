Derrick Henry News: Another TD in high-scoring win

Henry rushed 16 times for 68 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for three yards in the Ravens' 35-34 win over the Bengals on Thursday night.

With Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson trading touchdown passes throughout the night, Henry took more of a back seat than usual but still found a way to contribute a solid fantasy performance. The star running back scored on a one-yard run in the latter portion of the third quarter, his fourth score in the last three games. Henry's rushing yardage total was his lowest since Week 1, but game script and the lack of a breakaway run played a part. Henry's fantasy stock will remain very elevated heading into a tough Week 11 road matchup against the division-rival Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 17.