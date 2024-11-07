Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Derrick Henry headshot

Derrick Henry News: Another TD in high-scoring win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Henry rushed 16 times for 68 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for three yards in the Ravens' 35-34 win over the Bengals on Thursday night.

With Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson trading touchdown passes throughout the night, Henry took more of a back seat than usual but still found a way to contribute a solid fantasy performance. The star running back scored on a one-yard run in the latter portion of the third quarter, his fourth score in the last three games. Henry's rushing yardage total was his lowest since Week 1, but game script and the lack of a breakaway run played a part. Henry's fantasy stock will remain very elevated heading into a tough Week 11 road matchup against the division-rival Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now