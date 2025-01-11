Derrick Henry News: Cementing place in history

Henry rambled for 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 attempts without recording a target in Saturday's 28-14 playoff win over the Steelers.

Henry posted monstrous fantasy numbers despite not recording a reception in Baltimore's convincing wild-card victory. The perennial All-Pro joined another tier of legendary tailbacks when he matched Hall of Famer Jim Brown for the most games with 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns in NFL history, with that mark currently sitting at 13 regular and postseason games (source: ESPN Research). Henry could separate himself from the Browns' great in that specific regard if he can replicate those numbers in the divisional round.