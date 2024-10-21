Derrick Henry News: Extends TD streak to seven games

Henry rushed 15 times for 169 yards while catching his only target for a 13-yard touchdown in Monday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Henry was quiet in the first half but got rolling after halftime with bursts of 81 and 39 yards on the ground before putting an exclamation point on his night with a 13-yard receiving touchdown, which doubled as Lamar Jackson's fifth passing touchdown in Baltimore's latest stellar performance on offense. Henry has found the end zone in all seven of his games with the Ravens while rushing for at least 132 yards in four of the past five. The 30-year-old running back is showing no signs of slowing down and is likely to handle another heavy workload in Week 8 against the 1-6 Browns.