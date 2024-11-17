Derrick Henry News: Punches in 15th TD of season

Henry carried the ball 13 times for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Steelers.

It was Henry's lowest output since Week 1 from a yardage perspective, but he salvaged his day with a one-yard TD plunge in the second quarter. It was his 13th score of the season on the ground and 15th in total, the third time in his career he's reached that mark but the first since 2020. Henry has gotten into the end zone in 12 straight games dating back to his final game as a Titan last season, a streak he'll look to extend in Week 12 against the Chargers.