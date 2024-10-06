Derrick Henry News: Saves best for last in OT win

Henry carried the ball 15 times for 92 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 41-38 overtime win over the Bengals.

The star running back opened the scoring in the first quarter with a one-yard TD plunge, but Henry had minimal yardage until he took advantage of a tired Cincy defense to rumble 51 yards on his last carry of the day. The huge gain set up Justin Tucker for the game-winning field goal, a chip-shot 24-yarder in OT. Henry has 572 yards and six touchdowns on the ground through his first five games as a Raven, and he should see a hefty workload again in Week 6 against the Commanders.