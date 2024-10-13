Derrick Henry News: Steamrolls Commanders on Sunday

Henry carried the ball 24 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-23 win over Washington.

The former Titan continues to dominate, scoring multiple touchdowns with 100-plus rushing yards for the third time in the last four games. Henry is well on his way to another rushing crown with a league-leading 704 yards on the ground through six weeks, and his 5.9 yards per carry would be a career high if he can maintain that pace. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 7 against the Buccaneers.