Derrick Henry News: Subdued performance in Week 15

Henry rushed 14 times for 67 yards and wasn't targeted during the Ravens' 35-14 win over the Giants on Sunday.

With Lamar Jackson throwing five touchdown passes, Henry was in the rare role of forgotten man of the offense Sunday. The bruising back's non-descript afternoon was his first of under 70 rushing yards without a touchdown during his nascent but stellar Ravens tenure. Henry will have a tough time bouncing back in a Week 16 Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Steelers, considering the quality of Pittsburgh's run defense.