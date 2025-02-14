Derrick Henry News: Wants to finish career in Baltimore
Henry said last week that he wants to finish his career with the Ravens, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh has already mentioned Henry as a candidate for an extension, after the 31-year-old ran for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 regular-season games during the first year of a two-year, $16 million contract. The two sides likely will discuss a deal that lowers Henry's 2025 cap hit ($12.895 million) without reducing his real-money compensation. He's currently scheduled for a non-guaranteed $6 million base salary and a $1 million roster bonus (due on the fifth day of the 2025 league year), plus $2.5 million available via incentives ($2 million of which he earned in 2024).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now