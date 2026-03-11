Derrick Nnadi News: Headed to Indianapolis
Nnadi and the Colts agreed on a contract Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Nnadi will head to Indianapolis after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Chiefs, though he did spend last offseason as a member of the Jets before being traded back to Kansas City prior to the 2025 campaign. The defensive lineman registered 16 total tackles (10 solo) over 15 regular-season contests with the Chiefs this past year, and he'll provide the Colts with another veteran presence on the interior defensive line in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick Nnadi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick Nnadi See More