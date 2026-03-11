Derrick Nnadi headshot

Derrick Nnadi News: Headed to Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Nnadi and the Colts agreed on a contract Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Nnadi will head to Indianapolis after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Chiefs, though he did spend last offseason as a member of the Jets before being traded back to Kansas City prior to the 2025 campaign. The defensive lineman registered 16 total tackles (10 solo) over 15 regular-season contests with the Chiefs this past year, and he'll provide the Colts with another veteran presence on the interior defensive line in 2026.

Derrick Nnadi
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick Nnadi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick Nnadi See More
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Rice Ruled Out, London Looking Good
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Rice Ruled Out, London Looking Good
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
82 days ago
NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent Tracker
NFL
NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent Tracker
Author Image
Mario Puig
February 12, 2024
Exploiting the Matchups: Super Bowl LVIII Edtion
NFL
Exploiting the Matchups: Super Bowl LVIII Edtion
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
February 9, 2024