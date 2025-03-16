Derrick Nnadi News: Heading to East Coast

Nnadi is signing with the Jets, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Nnadi has been incredibly durable so far in his career, playing in all 17 regular-season games each of the past four seasons and missing just one contest overall during seven campaigns with the Chiefs. However, he saw a reduced role last year, logging career-low marks with 215 defensive snaps and 11 tackles. With his move to the Jets, Nnadi should have an opportunity to receive more work, though he could compete with fellow new-signee Byron Cowart to start opposite Quinnen Williams (hamstring) at defensive tackle.