Derwin James Injury: Suspension upheld

James (suspension) had his one-game suspension upheld Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

James will be forced to sit out Sunday's matchup with Kansas City after violating the league's playing rules, leaving Los Angeles a little thin against the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. In his place, AJ Finley and Elijah Molden will likely see an increase in workload in the secondary.