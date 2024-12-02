Derwin James News: Double-digit stops, INT in win

James recorded 10 total tackles (five solo), an interception and a pass defensed in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Falcons.

James played primarily at slot cornerback in Week 13, securing an interception to put the game on ice in the final moments of the fourth quarter. Additionally, the 10 tackles matched his season high, reaching that mark for the second time in three weeks. James has now compiled 75 total tackles (45 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also adding an interception and six pass deflections over 11 games in 2024.