Derwin James headshot

Derwin James News: Extended by Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

James agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension with the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

James' extension includes $57.5 million guaranteed and an average annual value of $25.2 million, making him the highest-paid safety in league history. The 29-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career with the Chargers and is coming off yet another strong season, in which he racked up 94 tackles (50 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and three interceptions across 16 regular-season games.

Derwin James
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derwin James See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derwin James See More
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
Thomas Leary
98 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
134 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
137 days ago
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
156 days ago
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
156 days ago