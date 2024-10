James' suspension was lifted Monday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

James was suspended for this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs due to multiple violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players stemming from a hit he made on Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth in Week 3. With the Chargers on bye Week 5, James' next chance to build upon his 21 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, this season arrives Sunday, Oct. 13 at Denver.