Derwin James News: Picks up two sacks Sunday

James recorded two tackles (two solo) including 2.0 sacks and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 40-7 win at New England.

James' 34 defensive snaps were his fewest in any of his appearances so far this season, but he was still able to put his mark on a blowout victory. One of his highlight plays Sunday came late in the third quarter, when he ran straight through Antonio Gibson on his way to taking down Drake Maye for a sack and forcing a turnover on downs. He's 10 tackles away from 100 on the year going into a Week 18 matchup at Las Vegas.