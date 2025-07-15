D'Eryk Jackson Injury: Placed on NFI list
Jackson (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.
Jackson signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May, but he'll be forced to sit out the beginning of training camp as a result of an undisclosed injury. The linebacker is eligible to return to practice and play at any point during the preseason.
