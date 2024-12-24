Deshaun Fenwick News: Signed to Packers' practice squad
Green Bay signed Fenwick to the practice squad Tuesday.
Fenwick has been without a team since failing to make the Patriots' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He gives the Packers added depth at running back and could be elevated to the active roster if Josh Jacobs, Chris Brooks or Emanuel Wilson were to miss time due to injury, illness or suspension.
Deshaun Fenwick
Free Agent
