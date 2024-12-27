Deshaun Watson Injury: Agrees to restructured contract

Watson (Achilles) and the Browns agreed to a restructured contract Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The restructured contract doesn't alter Watson's pay or salary structure, but it spreads out the financial impact of the deal by adding two void years. The quarterback is still under contract, will be paid the next two seasons and then become a free agent in 2027. The restructure does not necessarily mean Watson will be the team's quarterback in 2025, and the state of his injured ankle is not the only unknown. The Browns' are expected to revamp the roster, which could impact Watson's status.