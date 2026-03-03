Deshaun Watson headshot

Deshaun Watson Injury: Among starter candidates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 3:53pm

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry is not comitting to naming a starter quarterback but included Watson (ankle) as a candidate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Berry indicated Watson and Shedeur Sanders will be among those competing for the starting quartebrack job. There are likely to be other names in the mix, whether that be via trade, free agency or the draft. Neither Berry nor new head coach Todd Monken are in a rush to provide details.

Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deshaun Watson
