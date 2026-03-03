Deshaun Watson Injury: Among starter candidates
Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry is not comitting to naming a starter quarterback but included Watson (ankle) as a candidate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Berry indicated Watson and Shedeur Sanders will be among those competing for the starting quartebrack job. There are likely to be other names in the mix, whether that be via trade, free agency or the draft. Neither Berry nor new head coach Todd Monken are in a rush to provide details.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deshaun Watson See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison7 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips59 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 14 Monday Night Game Preview: Eagles-Chargers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips86 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 14 Sunday Night Game Preview: Texas-Chiefs Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips86 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Preview: Week 14 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips88 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deshaun Watson See More