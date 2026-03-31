Deshaun Watson News: Firmly in mix for starting gig
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said Monday at the NFL owners' meetings that Watson (Achilles) has a "great chance" to compete for the team's No. 1 quarterback job this offseason, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Haslam called this offseason a "fresh start" for Watson, who last suited up for NFL action in October of 2024 when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. The 30-year-old then re-ruptured the same tendon in January of 2025 and subsequentially missed all of last season. Watson is now heading into the final year of the five-year, $230 million deal he inked with Cleveland in 2022, and in early March he agreed to restructure his contract to clear up roughly $35 million in cap space. Barring any further additions to the QB room, Watson's main competition will be a Shedeur Sanders, who started the final seven games of 2025, though Dillon Gabriel also remains in house. Watson is presumably now healthy, as the Browns opened his 21-day practice window in December and allowed him to practice in a limited capacity, though he did revert to the PUP list. Per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Haslam said Watson will be present for the start of voluntary workouts April 7 and begin working with new head coach Todd Monken.
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