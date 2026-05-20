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Deshaun Watson News: First QB through drills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Watson was the first QB through the rotation Wednesday during team drills, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Watson took the first snap in both individual and team drills. Dillon Gabriel mixed in behind Watson with the first-team offense while Shedeur Sanders took most of the reps with the second unit. In individual drills, Sanders went before Gabriel, with rookie Taylen Green rounding out the four-man group and going last. It's more or less what was expected, given that Watson has 72 NFL starts to his name and is competing with a trio of mid-round picks from the past two drafts. What's less clear is if the initial position means anything beyond deference to age/experience. Cleveland brass has been clear about treating the QB position as an open competition, but coach Todd Monken did mention a few weeks ago that he hopes to see a leader emerge before the start of training camp in late July.

Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns
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