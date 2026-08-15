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Deshaun Watson News: Looks sharp in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:33pm

Watson completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards in Saturday's 34-10 preseason loss to the Bears. He added four rushing yards on three carries and lost a fumble.

The veteran QB may have gotten a leg up on Shedeur Sanders in the battle for the Browns' starting job. Watson played the entire first half and led his team on its only two scoring drives of the day, including one capped by a 14-yard TD run by rookie wideout KC Concepcion early in the second quarter. Watson did cost Cleveland a potential third score, however, coughing up the ball on a sack in Chicago territory. Sanders and Watson will continue their competition in next week preseason's contest against the Bills, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports, with Sanders starting and Watson playing the second half this time around. Another solid effort from Watson could be enough for coach Todd Monken to name him the Week 1 starter.

Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns
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