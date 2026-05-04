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Deshaun Watson News: Monken says no leader in QB battle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Head coach Todd Monken said Friday that a leader has yet to emerge in the quarterback competition between Watson and Shedeur Sanders, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Watson and Sanders rotated first-team opportunities during Cleveland's three-day voluntary minicamp, with Watson usually first in line for drills but Sanders taking more total reps. Monken has maintained that he would like to name a starting quarterback before the Browns open training camp in late July, but the coach said that it's too early in the process to make that decision at this point.

Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns
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