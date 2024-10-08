Deshaun Watson News: No change at QB

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated Monday that Watson is still the team's starting quarterback, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "I have to coach better," Stefanski said. "As offensive coaches, we have to coach better. As players, we have to play better. Deshaun can play better, he will play better."

Stefanski said as much following Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Vikings and still feels the same way after having a night to sleep on it. Watson and the Browns travel to Philadelphia for Week 6, bringing an offense that ranks last offensively in yards per play (3.8), yards per game (239.4) and third-down efficiency (18.2 percent). The Eagles rank 27th in total yards allowed per game (365.8) and 24th in passing yards allowed per game (237.0).