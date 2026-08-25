DeShawn McKnight headshot

DeShawn McKnight Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 4:42pm

The Buccaneers placed McKnight (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

McKnight suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday night's preseason game against the Chiefs. The rookie defensive lineman will now miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement. The Buccaneers signed rookie wide receiver Matthew Henry in a corresponding move.

DeShawn McKnight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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