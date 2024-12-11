Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DeShawn Williams headshot

DeShawn Williams News: Gets another look with Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

The Panthers signed Williams to their practice squad Wednesday.

Carolina waived Williams on Tuesday, but he has signed with the team's practice squad one day later. The veteran defensive lineman had been suiting up in a rotational role for the Panthers prior to being waived and totaled 13 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks, over 10 contests.

DeShawn Williams
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now