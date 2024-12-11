DeShawn Williams News: Gets another look with Carolina
The Panthers signed Williams to their practice squad Wednesday.
Carolina waived Williams on Tuesday, but he has signed with the team's practice squad one day later. The veteran defensive lineman had been suiting up in a rotational role for the Panthers prior to being waived and totaled 13 tackles (six solo), including 0.5 sacks, over 10 contests.
DeShawn Williams
Free Agent
